Air Raid Siren Sounded In Southern Israel - Israel Defense Forces

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 11:54 AM

Air Raid Siren Sounded in Southern Israel - Israel Defense Forces

An air-raid siren sounded in the southern Israeli farming community (kibbutz) of Zikim near the border with the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) An air-raid siren sounded in the southern Israeli farming community (kibbutz) of Zikim near the border with the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"An air raid siren sounded several minutes ago, further details are being clarified," the IDF said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The Israeli areas near the border with the Gaza Strip regularly suffer from rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave. At the same time sometimes air raid sirens sound mistaken.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

