Air Raid Sirens Across Ukraine, Two Killed In Missile Attack In South: Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Air raid sirens across Ukraine, two killed in missile attack in south: officials

Ukraine officials in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia said Monday that two people had been killed by Russian missiles as authorities in several regions urged residents to shelter from a fresh missile barrage

Kyiv, Ukraine, Dec 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Ukraine officials in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia said Monday that two people had been killed by Russian missiles as authorities in several regions urged residents to shelter from a fresh missile barrage.

Nearly half of Ukraine's energy grid has been destroyed by recent missile strikes and Kyiv last week had warned of a fresh wave of attacks.

"As a result of enemy missile attacks on the village of Novosofiivka in the Zaporizhzhia district, several private houses were damaged.

Preliminarily, two people were killed," the head of the Zaporizhzhia region Oleksandr Starukh said.

In a later update, the Ukraine presidency said that three people were injured in that attack.

AFP journalists in the capital reported disruptions to electricity services there.

The head of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Kuleba said air defence systems were operating to knock out Russian missiles and called on residents to remain in shelters.

