Air Raid Sirens Go Off Across Israel - Defense Forces

Air raid sirens warning of a possible rocket attack have sounded throughout Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Air raid sirens warning of a possible rocket attack have sounded throughout Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday.

"Millions of Israeli civilians are running to bomb shelters as sirens sound across the country," the IDF tweeted.

Minutes before that, the military said that the rocket sirens went off in central Israel, including in Gush Dan.

The alarm was also heard in the southern city of Ashkelon.

The largest escalation in recent years at the Gaza border began on Monday evening. Over 1,000 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, which has struck the enclave in return. The escalation was sparked by days of clashes in East Jerusalem and an Israeli court's decision to side with Jewish settlers requesting the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the disputed city.