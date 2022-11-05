UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Sirens Go Off Across Ukraine - Authorities

Published November 05, 2022

Air Raid Sirens Go Off Across Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Air raid warnings were issued in several Ukrainian regions late on Friday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off overnight in the Ukrainian regions of Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, as well as the Ukraine-controlled part of Kherson.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.

Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had launched retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.

