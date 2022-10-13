UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Sirens Go Off for Fourth Consecutive Day Throughout Ukraine - Reports

Air raid alerts went off throughout Ukraine on Thursday for the fourth day running, Ukrainian media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Air raid alerts went off throughout Ukraine on Thursday for the fourth day running, Ukrainian media reported.

The authorities of the Cherkasy, Odesa, Sumy, Rivne and Poltava regions, as well as the authorities of the capital city of Kiev have warned residents of the air raid alert, the Strana.ua news website reported.

This is already the fourth consecutive day that air raid alerts go off in various parts of Ukraine. On Monday, Russia carried out strikes all over Ukraine, including military targets and facilities related to energy and connectivity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on Saturday and warned of retaliation. Russia's Federal security service FSB said the Ukrainian intelligence was behind the explosion. The attack damaged but failed to destroy the bridge, which links the peninsula to Russian mainland. Ukraine has not claim responsibility for the bombing of the bridge.

