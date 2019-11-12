Air-Raid Sirens Go Off In Central, Southern Israel - Defense Forces
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Air-raid sirens warning of a possible rocket attack were heard in central and southern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.
"Air-raid sirens sounding across central and southern Israel," the defense forces wrote on Twitter.
Israel has been a constant target of rocket attacks from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The Islamist movement is listed as a terrorist organization in a number of countries, including the United States and Israel.