Air-Raid Sirens Go Off in Central, Southern Israel - Defense Forces

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Air-raid sirens warning of a possible rocket attack were heard in central and southern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

"Air-raid sirens sounding across central and southern Israel," the defense forces wrote on Twitter.

Israel has been a constant target of rocket attacks from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The Islamist movement is listed as a terrorist organization in a number of countries, including the United States and Israel.