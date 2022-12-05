UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Sirens Go Off In Eastern Ukrainian Regions - Ministry Data

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2022 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Air raid warnings were issued in several eastern Ukrainian regions late on Sunday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid warnings were in effect shortly after midnight in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region, Kherson, and the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.

Following another series of strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.

Ukrainian authorities have urged people to reduce their use of electricity and have introduced scheduled power cuts to save energy.

On Friday, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said that the government would closely monitor electricity blackouts introduced by local authorities across the country, as more and more people started complaining about irregularities regarding scheduled power cuts.

