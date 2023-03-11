Air Raid Sirens Go Off in Kiev-Controlled Zaporizhzhia, DPR - Online Map

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) Air raid warnings have been issued in the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off shortly after midnight Friday, the ministry's online map showed, following air raid alerts that were issued all across Ukraine earlier in the day.

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes carried out since October 10, 2022 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge) may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday that emergency power outages left 40% of people living in the Ukrainian capital with no heating. Emergency blackouts were also enacted in other Ukrainian regions on Thursday, including Zhytomyr, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk. Mayor of Zhytomyr Serhii Sukhomlyn said that most of the local households were left with no electricity or water supply on Thursday.