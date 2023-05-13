Air Raid Sirens Go Off in Kiev Region, Air Defense Activated - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Air raid warnings have been declared in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, as well as the Kiev region, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Earlier in the night, air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Sumy, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Kherson region, the ministry's online map showed.

In the early hours of Saturday, air raid alerts were issued in the city of Kiev, the Kiev region, as well as the regions of Poltava and Vinnytsia. The Kiev authorities said that air defense systems were activated in the Kiev region.

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia region and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) shortly before midnight.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.