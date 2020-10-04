UrduPoint.com
Air Raid Sirens Go Off In Nagorno-Karabakh Capital Stepanakert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 09:40 AM

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Air raid sirens went off in the capital of the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh (Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh) on Sunday morning, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Witnesses said that they had heard several explosions from artillery shells outside Stepanakert.

During the night, there was no shelling, the Sputnik correspondent said.

President of the unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on Facebook on Saturday that the republic's troops had improved their positions after heavy fighting during the day.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Saturday that his country's military had liberated seven settlements along the line of contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said on Saturday that four Armenian tanks were destroyed during fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and three other tanks were captured.

