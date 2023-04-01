UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Sirens Go Off In Several Regions Of Ukraine - Online Map

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2023 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Air raid warnings have been issued in several regions in Ukraine's south and east, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off late on Friday night in the regions of Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Odesa, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region, Kherson Region and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the ministry's online map showed.

In March, the deputy chief of Ukrainian military intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, said that it appeared that the Russian military had changed targets of missile strikes, as recent attacks damaged fuel bases in several regions of Ukraine.

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes carried out since October 10, 2022 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge) may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

