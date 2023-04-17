Air Raid Sirens Go Off in Several Regions of Ukraine - Online Map

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Air raid warnings were issued in several regions of Ukraine late on Sunday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region, at 23:33 local time on Sunday (20:33 GMT), the ministry's online map showed.

In March, the deputy chief of Ukrainian military intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, said that it appeared that the Russian military had changed targets of missile strikes, as recent attacks damaged fuel bases in several regions of Ukraine.

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes carried out since October 10, 2022 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge) may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.