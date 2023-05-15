Air Raid Sirens Go Off in Several Regions of Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Air raid warnings were issued in multiple regions of Ukraine late on Sunday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv after 00:27 a.m. local time on Monday (21:27 GMT on Sunday), the ministry's online map showed.

In the early hours of Sunday, air raid sirens sounded across the entire territory of Ukraine. Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian regions of Sumy, Ternopil and the Kiev-controlled parts of Kherson region on Sunday morning, according to Ukrainian media reports.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.