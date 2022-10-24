Air Raid Sirens Go Off in Several Ukrainian Regions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Air raid warnings were issued in several Ukrainian regions late on Sunday night, according to Ukrainian media reports.

Air raid sirens went off in the Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions overnight, according to Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua.

On Saturday night, air raid alerts were issued in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava and Kirovohrad, as well as the capital Kiev, according to local authorities.

On Saturday morning, air raid sirens were heard all across Ukraine, including Kiev and in the regions of Mykolaiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on October 18 that 30% of power plants in Ukraine had been destroyed, leading to massive power outages.

On Friday, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said that Russian strikes against Ukraine's infrastructure had affected at least half of the country's thermal energy generation capacity.

On Sunday, Galushchenko said that Ukraine had lost 90% of wind and up to 50% of solar energy in the course of the hostilities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had launched retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.