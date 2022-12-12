Air Raid Sirens Go Off in Several Ukrainian Regions - Ministry Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Air raid warnings were issued in a number of Ukrainian regions late on Sunday night, including Kiev, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid warnings were in effect shortly after midnight in the Ukrainian capital and the Kiev Region, as well as the regions of Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv, the ministry's online map showed.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that, at this time, it is impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russian strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.

Following another series of strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.

Ukrainian authorities have urged people to reduce their use of electricity and have introduced scheduled power cuts to save energy.