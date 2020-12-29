Air Raid Sirens Go Off in Southern Israel - Military

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Air raid sirens went off in southern Israel in the early hours of Tuesday, the military press office said in a statement.

"Sirens were activated in the kibbutz of Kerem Shalom," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Twitter adding that more details were to follow.

Kerem Shalom is a kibbutz (settlement) in southern Israel on the Gaza Strip-Israel-Egypt border.