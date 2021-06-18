Air Raid Sirens Go Off in Southern Israel - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Sirens warning about a rocket attack have sounded off in southern Israel, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Earlier, the Israeli military confirmed targeting Hamas' facilities in the Gaza Strip.

"Sirens sounding in southern Israel," the IDF tweeted.

Overnight to May 21, a ceasefire regime between Israel and the Gaza Strip took effect. The situation on the common border escalated on May 10. In less than two weeks, more than 4,300 rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel, about 640 of them fell on the territory of the enclave. In Israel, 12 people were killed, more than 50 were seriously injured. The number of Palestinians killed as a result of Israeli retaliatory air strikes was 253, more than 1,900 people were wounded.