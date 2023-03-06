UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Sirens Go Off In Ukrainian Capital - Online Map

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 04:30 AM

Air Raid Sirens Go Off in Ukrainian Capital - Online Map

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) An air raid alert has been declared in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Earlier in the night, air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kirovohrad, the ministry's online map showed.

Ukrainian media reported shortly after midnight that explosions were heard in the Kiev Region, as well as Dnipropetrovsk suburbs.

On Saturday, air raid warnings were in effect in the regions of Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

Ukrainian media reported late on Saturday night that the city of Dnipropetrovsk was partially without power.

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes carried out since October 10, 2022 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge) may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Ukraine Russia Alert Chernihiv Cherkasy Kirovohrad Poltava Sumy Dnipropetrovsk Donetsk Kharkiv Kiev February May October Media From Billion Million

Recent Stories

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuve ..

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuvenated Liverpool

4 hours ago
 Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MM ..

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

8 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preserva ..

UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preservation efforts

8 hours ago
 Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins ..

Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins tomorrow

10 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two wickets

10 hours ago
 Investment in quantum computing to be major econom ..

Investment in quantum computing to be major economic driving force in next two y ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.