Air Raid Sirens Go Off Once Again in Southern Israel - Military

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Sirens warning about a rocket attack sounded for the second time on Saturday in southern Israel, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Earlier in the day, a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into borderline Israeli regions, but the country's Iron Dome air defense system intercepted it.

"Sirens sounding in southern Israel (Again)," the IDF tweeted.

According to the Israeli military, the alarm was turned on in the Nirim kibbutz near the Gaza border. Later, it was confirmed that another rocket was launched.

"Another rocket was just fired from Gaza toward Israel. It exploded near the security fence," the IDF stated.

Israel has been a target of constant rocket attacks from the Palestine-controlled Gaza Strip.