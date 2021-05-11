UrduPoint.com
Air Raid Sirens Repeatedly Go Off In Tel Aviv

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

Air Raid Sirens Repeatedly Go Off in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Air raid sirens, warning of a possible rocket attack, repeatedly go off in Tel Aviv, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The sirens went off six times in the last half hour.

Since last night, air raid sirens were heard in cities bordering the Palestinian enclave and in Ashkelon.

From 1 p.m. local time, Palestinian groups began shelling the city of Ashdod.

Palestinian groups have been conducting massive shelling of Israel since Monday at 6 p.m. The Israeli army has called on 5,000 reservists to reinforce various units during the operation against the Palestinian Islamists.

