Air Raid Sirens Sound Across Central Israel: Army

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Air raid sirens sounded in central Israel Tuesday and an AFP journalist heard explosions in the city of Tel Aviv, with the military saying projectiles had been fired from Lebanon.

"Sirens sounded in central Israel following projectile launches that crossed from Lebanon," the military said in a statement.

Police said one projectile hit a road near the central town of Kfar Kassen, wounding a man who was struck by shrapnel and treated by emergency services.

The cross-border fire from Lebanon came as Israel launched what it called limited ground operations in southern Lebanon and also targeted south Beirut, Damascus and Gaza amid a flurry of fighting.

Early Tuesday, Israel's military said its forces, backed by air strikes and artillery, carried out "targeted ground raids" on Hezbollah positions in settlements along the border.

It said the targets posed an "immediate threat" to northern Israeli communities, and warned Lebanese civilians against driving in a southern zone along the border.

