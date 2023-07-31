Air Raid Sirens Sound Across Ukraine - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Air raid warnings were issued in multiple regions of Ukraine on Sunday evening, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine's regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Kharkiv and Poltava at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday (15:33 GMT), the ministry's online map showed.

At around midnight, air raid warnings were in effect across the entire territory of Ukraine.

Ukrainian media reported that blasts were heard in Ukraine-controlled Kherson overnight.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.