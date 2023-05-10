Air Raid Sirens Sound in Israeli Cities of Ashdod, Ashkelon - Military

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Air raid sirens have been heard several times in the southern regions of Israel adjacent to the Gaza Strip, as well as in the cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday.

"Sirens sounded in the cities of Ashdod, as well as in the vicinity of Lakhish and the Gaza Strip... Sirens sounded in Ashkelon," the statement said.

Sirens sounded in the southern part of the Tel Aviv district, and there are sounds of missiles being intercepted that have been fired from the Gaza Strip.