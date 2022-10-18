UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Sirens Sound In Kiev - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Air Raid Sirens Sound in Kiev - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Air raid sirens sounded in Kiev on Tuesday morning, the city administration reported on Telegram.

Ukrainian publication Zerkalo Nedeli also reported that air raid sirens sounded "in several regions", in particular, in the Kiev and Dnepropetrovsk regions, as well as the Zaporizhzhia Region - in territories controlled by the Ukrainian military.

Some time later, the air raid alert in Kiev was canceled, but 20 minutes after the cancellation, the Kiev authorities  announced a second air raid alert.

Russia began attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian attack on the bridge aimed to destroy Russian civilian infrastructure. According to him, Kiev has put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist groups, and it is impossible to leave the crimes of the Kiev regime unanswered any longer.

