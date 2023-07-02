Open Menu

Air Raid Sirens Sound In Kiev, Parts Of Ukraine - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2023 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Air raid warnings were issued in several regions of Ukraine on Sunday, including the capital city of Kiev, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv and Kiev, as well as the city of Kiev and the Kiev-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, on Sunday morning, the ministry's online map showed.

Overnight, Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard in the Mykolaiv region.

Local authorities said that blasts were also heard in the Ukraine-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

