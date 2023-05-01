Air Raid Sirens Sound in Multiple Regions of Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Air raid alerts went off in at least six regions of Ukraine overnight, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kharkiv after 3:00 a.m. local time on Monday (00:00 GM), the ministry's online map showed.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.