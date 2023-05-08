Air Raid Sirens Sound in Multiple Regions of Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Air raid warnings were in effect in several regions of Ukraine late on Sunday night, including the capital Kiev, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian region of Kiev, including the capital city itself, at around 23:35 local time on Sunday (20:35 GMT), the ministry's online map showed.

Earlier in the evening, air raid alerts were issued in the Ukrainian regions of Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia and Poltava.

Earlier on Sunday, air raid sirens sounded in the regions of Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and the Ukraine-controlled part of Kherson region.

Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard in Odesa and the Kiev region late on Sunday night.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.