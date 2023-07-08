Open Menu

Air Raid Sirens Sound In Multiple Regions Of Ukraine - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2023 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Air raid warnings were issued in several regions of Ukraine late on Friday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid alerts were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Sumy and Mykolaiv, as well as the Kiev-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions between 20:00 and 23:00 GMT on Friday, the ministry's online map showed.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

