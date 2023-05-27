Air Raid Sirens Sound in Parts of Ukraine - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Air raid warnings were issued in several regions of Ukraine late on Friday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Kherson region, shortly before midnight, the ministry's online map showed.

Ukrainian media reported late on Friday night that explosions were heard in the Mykolaiv region on Friday evening.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.