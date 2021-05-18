UrduPoint.com
Air Raid Sirens Sound In Southern Israel - IDF

Tue 18th May 2021 | 09:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Air raid sirens went off in southern Israel on Tuesday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Sirens sounding in southern Israel," the IDF said on Twitter.

The Times of Israel reported on Tuesday that the sirens went off in the Sha'ar Hanegev region and in Nahal Oz near the Gaza Strip.

The current escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict started earlier this month, when unrest began in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area. The situation on the border between Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip has been deteriorating amid heavy rocket exchanges that have resulted in the death of over 200 Palestinians, including more than 60 children.

Israel has reported 10 people killed and 50 injured, while the Palestinian Red Crescent says that more than 1,300 Palestinians have been injured amid continuing rocket launches. More than 3,300 rockets have been launched from the Gaza Strip, while the Israeli army says it has launched hundreds of rockets at what it claims to be Hamas infrastructure and military targets.

