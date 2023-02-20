Air Raid Sirens Sound in Ukraine, Including Capital, Ahead of Partners' Visit - Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Air raid sirens went off across Ukraine, including in the capital, on Monday ahead of the visit of important partners, according to the online air alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The sirens went off at about 09:25 GMT, the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian media reported that the streets in downtown Kiev blocked due to the arrival of foreign delegations.