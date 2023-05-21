(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) An air raid warning has been issued in the Mykolaiv region of Ukraine, the regional administration chief, Vitalii Kim, said on Telegram in the early hours of Sunday.

Air raid warnings are also in effect in the Kiev-controlled parts of Kherson region, according to local authorities.

According to air raid data from Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, air raid sirens sounded in the region of Dnipropetrovsk late on Saturday night.

Ukrainian news website Strana.ua reported late on Saturday that sounds of explosions were heard in the city of Dnipropetrovsk, as well as the region of Dnipropetrovsk.

The UNIAN Ukrainian news agency said that a second wave of blasts occurred shortly thereafter.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.