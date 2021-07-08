Air Raid Sirens Sound in US Embassy to Iraq, Air Defense System Repelling Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Air raid sirens have sounded in the US embassy in Baghdad, with the diplomatic mission's air defense system repelling the attack, the Al-Ghad broadcaster reported on Thursday.

A source in the Iraqi security bodies told the Shafaq news agency that the air defense system had been used over a suspected drone flight over the diplomatic mission.

According to the Baghdad Today portal, explosions are heard in Baghdad's Green Zone where the US embassy is located.