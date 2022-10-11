- Home
Air Raid Sirens Sound Throughout Ukraine - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2022 | 11:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Air raid sirens went off throughout Ukraine on Tuesday, media reported.
Earlier in the day, Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua reported that sirens sounded in some regions, including Kiev, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Sumy and Dnipro.
