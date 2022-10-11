UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Sirens Sound Throughout Ukraine - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Air Raid Sirens Sound Throughout Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Air raid sirens went off throughout Ukraine on Tuesday, media reported.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua reported that sirens sounded in some regions, including Kiev, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Sumy and Dnipro.

Related Topics

Ukraine Chernihiv Sumy Kiev Media

Recent Stories

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

2 hours ago
 UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

11 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama wi ..

Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama with public

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.