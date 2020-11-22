Air Raid Sirens Sounded in Southern Israel - Military

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) Air raid sirens sounded on Saturday night in the coastal city of Ashkelon in southern Israel, the military press office said.

"Sirens sounded in Ashkelon," the Israel Defense Forces said in a press release.

An explosion has been heard, according to the Jerusalem Post. It cited the national emergency service as saying that no injuries had been reported. The military are investigating the suspected rocket attack.