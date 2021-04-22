Air Raid Sirens Sounded in Southern Israel - Israel Defense Forces

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Air raid sirens, which are warning about the threat of rocket fire, have sounded in the village of Abu Qrenat in southern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Sirens have sounded in Abu Qrenat. Details are being clarified," the IDF said in a statement.

Abu Qrenat lies several miles from the city of Dimona where the Negev Nuclear Research Center is located.