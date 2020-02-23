Air Raid Sirens Sounded in Southern Israel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) Air raid sirens signaling a rocket attack were sounded in southern Israel in late afternoon, the Israel Defense Forces said.

"Air-raid sirens sounding across southern Israel," the military tweeted.

It comes hours after Israeli soldiers short at least one Palestinian dead and wounded several others allegedly for trying to plant a bomb at the border fence in southern Gaza exclave.

Palestinian media said they were farmers trying to retrieve the body of a man killed in an Israeli airstrike.