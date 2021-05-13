UrduPoint.com
Air Raid Sirens Sounding In Israel's Tel Aviv, Be'er Sheva, Ashkelon

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Air raid sirens are sounding in Israel's Tel Aviv and nearby locations, including the city of Holon, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

In addition, the Israeli military's press office reported that air raid sirens are also heard in the cities of Be'er Sheva and Ashkelon, and their surroundings.

Since the outbreak of Arab-Israeli conflict, over 1,600 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel so far, according to the Israeli military.

