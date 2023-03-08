UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Sirens Sounding In Southern Israel - Israel Defense Forces

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 06:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Air raid sirens are sounding in the south of Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Twitter.

"Sirens sounding in southern Israel," the IDF said.

