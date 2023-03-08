- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Air Raid Sirens Sounding In Southern Israel - Israel Defense Forces
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 06:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Air raid sirens are sounding in the south of Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Twitter.
"Sirens sounding in southern Israel," the IDF said.
Recent Stories
City players, Etihahd Airways make dreams come true for young female players
UAE's 'Operation Gallant Knight/2': 30 days of continued support ..
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi crowns UAE team with Arab Padel Cup
UAE, Qatar, Somalia, Türkiye, UK, US issue joint statement on Somalia
UNSC to Vote in March on Russian Resolution Seeking Probe Into Nord Stream Blast ..
Investigators Identified Vessel From Which Nord Streams Were Attacked - Reports
More Stories From World
-
Bogdanov Notes Similar Approaches to Regional Challenges at Meeting With Chinese Envoy22 minutes ago
-
Riyadh Interested in Buying Poland's Rosomak Military Vehicles, Other Arms - Morawiecki22 minutes ago
-
One-Third of Russians Say Aware of Discrimination Against Women at Work - Survey52 minutes ago
-
South Korea Not Planning to Obtain Nuclear Weapons - Prime Minister2 hours ago
-
UPDATE - Draft Law on Foreign Agents in Georgia Incompatible With EU Values - Borrell2 hours ago
-
Lockheed Martin 'Ready to Go' in Making Operational Hypersonic Missiles - Vice President3 hours ago
-
UPDATE - Georgian Parliament Adopts Draft Law on Foreign Agents in 1st Reading3 hours ago
-
US Senator to Introduce Bill for US Military Force Against Drug Cartels in Mexico - Report3 hours ago
-
US Wants to See Channels of Communication With China Continue to Expand - State Dept.3 hours ago
-
Democrat Senate Head Calls Fox TV Host Liar For Airing Capitol Hill Riot Record3 hours ago
-
Artemis Launch Pad Needs Repairs From Damage in Recent Blast-Off - NASA Officials3 hours ago
-
Biden Discusses Ukraine Support, China Challenges With France's Macron - White House3 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.