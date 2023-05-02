- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Air Raid Sirens Sounding In Southern Israel - Israel Defense Forces
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 09:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Air raid sirens are sounding in southern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Twitter.
"Sirens sounding in southern Israel," the IDF said.
No details were immediately available.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023
US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors
Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International solidarity with oppressed la ..
Football: English Championship table
Football: English Championship results
More Stories From World
-
Four Arab Countries to Support Syria in Efforts to Regain Control Over Its Territory7 minutes ago
-
Turkey Completes Operations to Evacuate Citizens From Sudan - Foreign Ministry57 minutes ago
-
IMF Warns of 'More Salient' Risks to Further Trade Fragmentation in Asia Pacific - Report2 hours ago
-
US Official Vows to Punish Russian Cherkasov to 'Fullest Extent' If He Is Extradited2 hours ago
-
US Media Outlet Vice Could File For Bankruptcy in Coming Weeks - Reports4 hours ago
-
Russian Diplomats, Defense Officials, Citizens Evacuated From Sudan - Defense Ministry4 hours ago
-
Six People Dead, 90 Cars Involved in Pileup Caused By Dust Storm in Illinois - Police5 hours ago
-
Ex-Operator of Poloniex Crypto Exchange Fined $8Mln for Sanctions Violations - US Treasury5 hours ago
-
US Envoy to UN Will Discuss Brazil's Role in Ukraine Conflict Settlement - Official5 hours ago
-
At Least 6 People Dead After Dust Storm Causes Massive Car Pileup in Illinois - Reports5 hours ago
-
Blinken Says US-Russia Contact on American Detainees 'Irregular' But Occurring6 hours ago
-
General Atomics Wins $217Mln Contract to Provide Taiwan With Drones - Pentagon6 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.