Air Raid Sirens Sounding In Southern Israel As New Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip - IDF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 08:20 AM

Air Raid Sirens Sounding in Southern Israel as New Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Air raid sirens are again sounding in southern  Israel as a new batch of rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday.

"Sirens sounding in southern Israel Police cars revolving light. Israelis are being woken up again by the warning of incoming rocket fire," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

