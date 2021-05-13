Air Raid Sirens Sounding in Tel Aviv for 2nd Time in 30 Minutes - Sputnik Correspondent

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Air raid sirens are sounding in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv for the second time in 30 minutes, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the site.

Multiple explosions are heard, which may mean that the projectiles are intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.

Air raid sirens have sounded across Israel within the past hour amid the escalation of tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.