Air Raid Warning Alarm Sounded Across Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) An air raid warning alarm was sounded on Friday in all of the Ukrainian territory with explosions reported across the country, Ukrainian news website Strana.ua said.

Blasts were reportedly heard in the Ukrainian capital region of Kiev, the southern cities of Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia as well as in the eastern city of Kharkiv.

Civil defense sirens were sounded earlier in the day in the capital and the wider region, in the Chernihiv province to the north, Rivne and Ivano-Frankivsk provinces in the west, Cherkasy, Poltava and Kirovohrad in the country's center, and Mykolaiv in the south.