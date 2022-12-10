UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Warning Declared In 4 Ukrainian Regions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Air Raid Warning Declared in 4 Ukrainian Regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Air raid warnings have been issued in the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk, data from the online air raid warning map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation showed on Saturday.

According to the map, the alarm in the four regions was sounded almost simultaneously around 09:00 GMT.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after the attack on the Crimean Bridge.

The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command, and communications facilities across Ukraine.

Since then, air raid warnings have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country. After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that almost half of the country's energy grid had been put out of service.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at the moment, it was impossible to fully restore the country's energy infrastructure.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Ukraine Poltava Sumy Dnipropetrovsk Kharkiv October November From Industry

Recent Stories

Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADP ..

Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADPC

2 hours ago
 Flood victims need continued support

Flood victims need continued support

2 hours ago
 Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Vis ..

Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Visit Naval Headquarters

2 hours ago
 Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Hor ..

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst Visits Pakistan To Discuss ..

2 hours ago
 Plenary meeting of the 77th session of the UN Gene ..

Plenary meeting of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly was held

2 hours ago
 Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most parts of ..

Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.