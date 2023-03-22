Air Raid Warning Declared in Central, Western Parts of Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Air raid warnings have been issued in a number of regions in central and western Ukraine, including in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, data from the online air raid warning map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation showed on Wednesday.

The alarm is sounded in Kiev and the Kiev region, as well as in the Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, and Ternopil regions of Ukraine.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after the attack on the Crimean Bridge. The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command, and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid warnings have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country. After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that almost half of the country's energy grid had been put out of service.