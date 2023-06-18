Air Raid Warning in Effect in Dnipropetrovsk Region, Blasts Reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2023) An air raid alert was issued in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region late on Saturday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard in the city of Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region shortly after midnight.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10, 2022 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in November of last year that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in December that, at that time, it was impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%.