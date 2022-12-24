UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Warning Issued In Kiev-Controlled Zaporizhzhia - Ministry Data

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2022 | 06:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) Air raid sirens have gone off in the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The air raid warnings were issued at 01:45 local time on Saturday (23:45 GMT on Friday), the ministry's online map showed.

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard in the Ukraine-controlled Kherson.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier this month that, at this time, it is impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russian strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country. Following another series of strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.

