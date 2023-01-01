Air Raid Warning Issued in Kiev-Controlled Zaporizhzhia - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) Air raid sirens went off in the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region late on Saturday, according to local authorities.

"Go to the shelters closest to you asap and stay there," acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev said on Telegram on Saturday evening.

According to air raid data from Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, air raid warnings were issued in the Kiev-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia at 19:37 GMT on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, air raid warnings were announced all over Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian utility DTEK, emergency shutdowns were applied in Kiev, Odesa and Dnipro.