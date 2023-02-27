UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Warning Issued In Kiev - Ministry Data

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 03:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Air raid sirens went off overnight in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, as well as the Kiev region, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid warnings were also in effect in the Ukrainian region of Chernihiv, the ministry's online map showed.

Ukrainian media reported late on Friday night that explosions were heard in the Kiev region of Ukraine, as well as the Kharkiv region and the Ukraine-controlled Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier this month, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in November of last year that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of the precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure that Russia started carrying out on October 10, 2022 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

