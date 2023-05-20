Air Raid Warning Issued in Kiev, Several Regions of Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Air raid alerts were announced in multiple regions of Ukraine late on Friday night, including the capital city and the Kiev region, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Kharkiv, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia region, starting around 00:05 a.m. local time on Saturday (21:05 GMT on Friday), the ministry's online map showed.

Later in the night, air raid sirens went off in the Kiev and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine.

The Kiev city administration said on Telegram that an air raid warning was in effect in the Ukrainian capital.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.